9 Gamblers Arrested Red-handed
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested nine accused red-handed while gambling on cards with stake money in the areas of Race Course and Ratta Amral.
According to a police spokesman, the Race Course Police nabbed six accused including Sabeel, Zeeshan, Owais, Faisal, Abdul Qadir and Muhammad Zeeshan, with the stake money of Rs 23,070, five mobile phones and playing cards.
Similarly, the Ratta Amral Police also held three accused Qasim Rafiq, Javed and Zahid who were gambling on cards.
Besides the cards, the amount at stake Rs 10,000 and mobile phones were also recovered from the accused.
