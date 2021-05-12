9 gamblers held during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested nine gamblers and recovered money Rs 65000 at stake, mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

During course of action, Taxila police held gamblers those were identified as Bilal, Hameed, Danish, Firdous, Nazir, Yasir, Waheed, Furqan and Sajid.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act and started investigation.

SP Pothohar commended police team said that gambling is the root cause of other crimes, adding that strict action should be taken against such anti social elements.