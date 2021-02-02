UrduPoint.com
9 Gangs Busted, Vehicles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:30 PM

9 gangs busted, vehicles recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that the CIA police busted nine inter-province criminal gangs and recovered 26 cars, 61 motorcycles, eight loader rickshaws and one mini van from them during the last two months.

Talking to the media before handing over keys of the recovered vehicles to their owners on Tuesday, he said a comprehensive strategy had been adopted to trace out criminals and arrest them.

He said that special CIA teams had been constituted to bust the criminal gangs and recover looted item from them. The CIA police traced six gangs of vehicle-lifters and recovered a number of vehicles worth Rs 28.

297 million from them during December and January.

Similarly, the CIA staff also traced three gangs of robbers and recovered looted material worth Rs 8.926 million from their possession during this period.

These gangs include Rizwan Gang, Hamza Gang, Rana Ayyaz Gang, Sajjad Gang, Umair Gang, Nazeer Gang, Iftikhar Gang, Ahmad Gang and Iqbal Gang while the police arrested their 20 active members, he added.

The CPO said that after action against these gangs, 37 per cent decrease was recorded in crime rate in Faisalabad.

