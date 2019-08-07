9 gangsters held in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The police Wednesday claimed to have arrested nine members of three gangs, recovering looted items and illegal weapons from their possession.

Madina Town Police Station SHO Basharat Hussain, along with his team conducted raids and succeeded in arresting 6 dacoits of two gangs including Umair, Shabbir, Umar Farooq of Meri gang and Samsoom Masih, Hamza and Zain of Soomo gang.

The police recovered Rs 165,000 cash, seven motorcycles, a rickshaw, illegal weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Similarly, Millat Town police arrested 3 dacoits identified as Shehbaz, Bilal and Ali Haidar along with illicit weapons and mobile phones from Bagh Wali Pulli.