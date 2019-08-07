UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Gangsters Held In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 09:27 PM

9 gangsters held in Faisalabad

The police Wednesday claimed to have arrested nine members of three gangs, recovering looted items and illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The police Wednesday claimed to have arrested nine members of three gangs, recovering looted items and illegal weapons from their possession.

Madina Town Police Station SHO Basharat Hussain, along with his team conducted raids and succeeded in arresting 6 dacoits of two gangs including Umair, Shabbir, Umar Farooq of Meri gang and Samsoom Masih, Hamza and Zain of Soomo gang.

The police recovered Rs 165,000 cash, seven motorcycles, a rickshaw, illegal weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Similarly, Millat Town police arrested 3 dacoits identified as Shehbaz, Bilal and Ali Haidar along with illicit weapons and mobile phones from Bagh Wali Pulli.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Bagh From

Recent Stories

UAE provides Aden airport with equipment, electric ..

2 hours ago

‏Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Abu Dhabi Environmen ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints AD Department of Econom ..

2 hours ago

Chairman CDA directs to recruit medical, para medi ..

3 seconds ago

No Appetite to Ban Assault Weapons, But Bipartisan ..

4 seconds ago

Punjab launches paperless Human Resource Managemen ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.