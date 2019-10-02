9 gas cylinders removed from school vans, rickshaws

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The district transport department while taking action against installation of LPG/CNG cylinders in school van and rickshaws removed nine cylinders.

The team led by secretary RTA also imposed fine of Rs32,000 on violators.

Secretary RTA said installation of gas cylinders in schools vans/rickshaws is strictly banned so owners should remove cylinders voluntarily otherwise their vehicles will be impounded besides fines.