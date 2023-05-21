UrduPoint.com

9 Girls Abducted From Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2023 | 09:30 PM

9 girls abducted from Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :A many as 9 girls were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that 18-year-old Shams Bibi was kidnapped from Talianwala while Iqra Mohsan was abducted from Mansoorabad.

Similarly, Sania Riaz was kidnapped from Chak No.208-RB, Sonia Bibi from Chak No.293-RB, Muqaddas from Salma Town, Sughran Bibi and her daughter Nimra from Chak No.38-JB, Sana Bibi from Ali Town and Shabnam Bibi was abducted from Chak No.196-RB.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees but no clue of the culprits was traced out so far.

