9 Held During Crackdown Against Criminals In Capital

Published July 17, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Capital territory police, during a drive against anti-social elements, arrested nine outlaws in the last 24 hours from different areas of the city, a police public relations officer said.

According to the details, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested two accused namely Khuram Nazakat and Aziz and recovered three stolen motorbikes. They also arrested accused Namat Khan and recovered 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

The Kohsar police teams arrested two accused Ghulam Khan and Mubarak Messiah involved in illegal gas decanting. Shams Colony police arrested and accused Muhammad Mushtaq involved in illegal oil selling.

Sabzi Mandi Police apprehended a drug peddler namely Gul Nazar and recovered 1240 grams hashish from him. Noon police arrested two accused Izhat Ullah and Irfan Ullah and recovered two 30-bore pistols from their possession.

Cases were registered against the nominated accused and further investigation was underway.

Islamabad Capital Territory police have accelerated their efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens, the spokesman said.

The police had also requested citizens to cooperate with the police and inform them about any suspicious activity in their area.

