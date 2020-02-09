9 held for electricity pilferage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) ::Police arrested nine persons for pilfering electricity in different areas of the district.

On the report of Gepco officials, police arrested Irfan, Shehzad, Kiswar, Nabeel, Amanat, Munir, Virak, Shahbaz and Mubashar for pilfering electricity directed from main lines.

Police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation.