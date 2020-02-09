UrduPoint.com
9 Held For Electricity Pilferage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 04:40 PM

9 held for electricity pilferage

SIALKOT, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) ::Police arrested nine persons for pilfering electricity in different areas of the district.

On the report of Gepco officials, police arrested Irfan, Shehzad, Kiswar, Nabeel, Amanat, Munir, Virak, Shahbaz and Mubashar for pilfering electricity directed from main lines.

Police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

