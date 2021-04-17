UrduPoint.com
9 Held For Illegal LPG Decanting

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 06:22 PM

The Civil Defence teams have arrested nine shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG illegally and selling loose petrol during the last 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The Civil Defence teams have arrested nine shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG illegally and selling loose petrol during the last 12 hours.

A spokesman said that Civil Defence teams checked various areas of the city and arrested 10 shopkeepers including Zahid from Chak No 100-JB, Ehtishamul Haq from Lorry Adda, Waseem Abbas and Waris Ali from Chak No 204-RB, Shamsher from Chak No.

66-JB, Rustam Ali from Sadhar, Aftab, Haneef and Aslam from Narwala Road and handed them over to the police.

