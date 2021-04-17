9 held for illegal LPG decanting

The Civil Defence teams have arrested nine shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG illegally and selling loose petrol during the last 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The Civil Defence teams have arrested nine shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG illegally and selling loose petrol during the last 12 hours.

A spokesman said that Civil Defence teams checked various areas of the city and arrested 10 shopkeepers including Zahid from Chak No 100-JB, Ehtishamul Haq from Lorry Adda, Waseem Abbas and Waris Ali from Chak No 204-RB, Shamsher from Chak No.

66-JB, Rustam Ali from Sadhar, Aftab, Haneef and Aslam from Narwala Road and handed them over to the police.