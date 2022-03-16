9 held for possessing illegal weapons

Police have arrested nine arm holders and recovered illegal weapons and ammunition from their possession during crackdown here Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested nine arm holders and recovered illegal weapons and ammunition from their possession during crackdown here Wednesday.

During the course of action, Bani police arrested two arm holders namely Sikandar Saeed, Naseer Khan and recovered 02 pistol 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Airport police held Abdul Rehman and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Taxila police nabbed Yousaf and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Following the operation, Gujjar Khan police arrested Adnan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Saddar Barooni police held Khalid Ahmed and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Chontra police arrested three arm holders identified as Noor Mohammad, Mohammad Khan, and Qaim Khan and recovered three pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown against the illegal arm holders must be continued.