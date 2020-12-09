UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Held For Possessing Weapons

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:24 PM

9 held for possessing weapons

Police have arrested nine outlaws and recovered illegal weapons from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested nine outlaws and recovered illegal weapons from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, city police have arrested Jibran Misah and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his possession while Bani police held namely Bilal and recovered pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police arrested Muhammad Qasim and recovered pistol 30 bore from his possession.

R.A Bazaar police during course of action arrested three persons identified as Ijaz Mehmood, Abdul Rehman and Asal Khan and recovered 3 pistol 30 bore from their possession.

Wah Cantt police arrested Rehmat Rehman and recovered pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Saddar Wah police nabbed Shahbaz Ahmed and Muhammad Sami and recovered 2 pistols 30 bore from both of them.

Related Topics

Police Bani Sadiqabad From

Recent Stories

Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in ‘ ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid attends graduation of 35 DEWA st ..

11 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits bazaars to check implem ..

2 minutes ago

Off season management of cotton can help get rid o ..

2 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours Fakhr Al Watan Office w ..

26 minutes ago

Indian, Uzbek Leaders to Hold Virtual Summit on Fr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.