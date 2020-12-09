9 held for possessing weapons

Police have arrested nine outlaws and recovered illegal weapons from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested nine outlaws and recovered illegal weapons from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, city police have arrested Jibran Misah and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his possession while Bani police held namely Bilal and recovered pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police arrested Muhammad Qasim and recovered pistol 30 bore from his possession.

R.A Bazaar police during course of action arrested three persons identified as Ijaz Mehmood, Abdul Rehman and Asal Khan and recovered 3 pistol 30 bore from their possession.

Wah Cantt police arrested Rehmat Rehman and recovered pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Saddar Wah police nabbed Shahbaz Ahmed and Muhammad Sami and recovered 2 pistols 30 bore from both of them.