9 held for rash driving in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Traffic police arrested nine drivers from various parts of the district on the charge of violating traffic rules during past 24 hours.

Police said here Saturday that among the accused include Akbar Ali and Ashfaq from Allied Mor, Asghar Sajjad from Miranwala Bungalow, Abdur Razzaq from Chak No.

6-JB, Amin from Sargodha Road Bypass, Younus and Zafar Iqbal from Sargodha Road, Asif Ali and Rahat from D-Type Colony.

The accused were locked behind bars.