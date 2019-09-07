UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Held For Rash Driving In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 04:00 PM

9 held for rash driving in Faisalabad

Traffic police arrested nine drivers from various parts of the district on the charge of violating traffic rules during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Traffic police arrested nine drivers from various parts of the district on the charge of violating traffic rules during past 24 hours.

Police said here Saturday that among the accused include Akbar Ali and Ashfaq from Allied Mor, Asghar Sajjad from Miranwala Bungalow, Abdur Razzaq from Chak No.

6-JB, Amin from Sargodha Road Bypass, Younus and Zafar Iqbal from Sargodha Road, Asif Ali and Rahat from D-Type Colony.

The accused were locked behind bars.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Plane With People Released Under Ukraine-Russia De ..

3 minutes ago

Rugby players could die live on TV, warns Warburto ..

3 minutes ago

ENEC to showcase economic, social and environmenta ..

5 minutes ago

Mako Vunipola, Nowell to miss World Cup group game ..

3 minutes ago

7 power pilferers nabbed in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Volatile situation in IOJ&K demands sagacious resp ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.