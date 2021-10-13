9 held; illegal weapons recovered

Rawalpindi Police, in a crackdown against illegal weapons, Wednesday conducted raids in different areas and rounded up nine persons besides recovering nine pistols, 30 bore, and ammunition from their possession said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police, in a crackdown against illegal weapons, Wednesday conducted raids in different areas and rounded up nine persons besides recovering nine pistols, 30 bore, and ammunition from their possession said a police spokesman.

He informed that Banni police held Bilal and recovered one 30 bore pistol and ammunition from his possession.

Naseerabad police arrested Nayyab Khan with a 30 bore pistol while Gujar Khan police rounded up one accused Zain Ul Abadin and seized one 30 bore pistol and ammunition from him.

Similarly, Jatli police netted Awais Ahmed for having a 30 bore pistol while Saddar Beroni police arrested three accused Muhammad Shahid, Muhammad Adeel and Jamaluddin and recovered three 30 bore pistols from their custody.

Chontra police nabbed Hassan Nisar and recovered a 30 bore pistol from him while Kotli sattian police held Jabbar Hussain for having one 30 bore pistol.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers.