9 Held In Anti-narcotics, Arms Operation

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2025 | 06:20 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Police in the Saddar Jalalpur Jattan area arrested nine suspects during a targeted crackdown on narcotics and illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesperson, the operation was carried out under the supervision of DSP Saddar Circle Ghazi Asif Ali Baig.

SHO Inspector Furqan Shehzad led multiple raids, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals: Faraz Ahmad, Waqas, Salman, Tauseef, Muqaddar Abbas, Babar Younis, Umair Hassan, Nouman, and Shehzad.Recovered items include six 30-bore pistols, one 7mm rifle, one 223-bore rifle, and 540 grams of hashish. Separate cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

DSP Baig stated that the crackdown against drug- and arms-related crime will continue, and all available resources are being utilized to ensure public safety and security.

