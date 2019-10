The police on Thursday arrested nine persons for stealing electricity in different city areas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The police on Thursday arrested nine persons for stealing electricity in different city areas.

After receiving complaints from GEPCO officials, the police arrested Aslam, Zahid, Aisam-ul-Haq, Arif, Sobey Khan, Muhammad Khan, Haris, Mudssar and Touqeer for allegedly stealing electricity from the main power lines.

Police have registered separate cases.