Police on Monday arrested nine shopkeepers on charges of profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested nine shopkeepers on charges of profiteering.

Police said those arrested were identified as Amir, Tanveer, Bilal, Riyaz, Osama, Fiaz, Qadeer, Munir and Wahab.

Police have registered separate cases against them.