9 Illegal Arm Holders Apprehended During Crackdown
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested nine illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown on Tuesday.
According to a police spokesperson, the detainees were held during operations carried out in the jurisdictions of Taxila, Gujjar Khan, Dhamyal, Chakri, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan police stations.
Divisional SPs commended police teams for their swift action the drive against illegal weapons would continue to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.
