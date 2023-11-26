9 illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers rounded up

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested nine illegal arms holders and liquor suppliers and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during the crackdown here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Rata Amaral police recovered 20 litres of liquor from the accused while 15 litres of liquor from Kamran and 15 liters of liquor was recovered from Wajid.

Similarly, Pirwadhai police held Abdul Ghafoor and recovered 10 litres of liquor from his possession.

While, Saddar Wah police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Rahimullah, 01 pistol of 30 bore was recovered from Sharaf and 01 pistol of 30 bore was also recovered from Sami.

Civil Lines Police recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore from Numan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that the crackdown will be continued against liquor suppliers and illegal arms holders without any discrimination.