Open Menu

9 Illegal Arm Holders, Liquor Suppliers Rounded Up

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2023 | 08:20 PM

9 illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers rounded up

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested nine illegal arms holders and liquor suppliers and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during the crackdown here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Rata Amaral police recovered 20 litres of liquor from the accused while 15 litres of liquor from Kamran and 15 liters of liquor was recovered from Wajid.

Similarly, Pirwadhai police held Abdul Ghafoor and recovered 10 litres of liquor from his possession.

While, Saddar Wah police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Rahimullah, 01 pistol of 30 bore was recovered from Sharaf and 01 pistol of 30 bore was also recovered from Sami.

Civil Lines Police recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore from Numan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that the crackdown will be continued against liquor suppliers and illegal arms holders without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Numan Progress Saddar Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

12 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan