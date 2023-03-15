UrduPoint.com

9 Illegal Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 09:41 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed 9 illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures.

FDA spokesman said here on Wednesday that Director Town Planning Junaid Hasan Manj checked status of various housing schemes and found 9 colonies illegal as these were developed without completing codal requirements.

Therefore, enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya sealed premises of these housing schemes and demolished their structures.

Among these colonies included Canal Platinum, Sitara Platinum, Blossom City, Paramount City and Model City Executive of Satiana Road, Ali Garden of Chak 117-JB, Azafi Abadi of Chak 7-JB and Azafi Abadi of Chak 120-JB Sargodha Road, he added.

