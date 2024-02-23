9 Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 06:25 PM
Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 9 illegal housing colonies and their sales offices besides demolishing their structure in different parts of Faisalabad.
An FDA spokesman said here on Friday that a team under the supervision of Deputy Director Enforcement Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked status of various housing schemes and found nine of them illegal as these were developed without completing requirements.
These schemes included Hamza Garden, Ahmad Garden Phase-1, Phase-2, Roshan City Roshan Block of Chak No.
243-RB, Green View Farm Housing in Chak No.244-RB, Model City Executive Block, Qamar Block and Yousuf Block in Chak No.208-RB and Arayish Villas in Chak No.189-RB.
Therefore, the FDA team sealed the premises and sales offices of the colonies besides demolishing their structure.
The FDA appealed to the general public to avoid purchasing plots in illegal housing colonies because no utility service would be provided there until and unless their developers get them legalized after paying fees and completing requirement.
