9 in the field for NA Sialkot by-polls today

Nine candidates are contesting for NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska seat, for which by-elections would be held here on Friday

The candidates include: Ali Asjad Malhi (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), Nosheen Iftikhar (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz), Muhammad Khalid Sandhu (Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan) and six independent candidates including Muhammad Usman Khaild, Khwaja Asif Raza, Sumaira islam, Syed Haider Jaffery, Syed Shah Faisal and Shamsa Saleem Bukhari.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 360 polling stations for the by-election: 106 for male voters, 106 for female voters and 148 for both male and female.

The seat was vacated after the death of PML-N's MNA Sahibazada Syed Iftikhar-ul-Hassan Shah famed as Zaahrey Shah after a protracted illness on Aug 2, 2020.