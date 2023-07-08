Open Menu

9 Including 3 Kids Injured In Roof-collapse Incidents

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Nine persons including three children were injured in separate roof-collapse incidents during rain in provincial capital, here on Saturday.

Police said three girls were sleeping in a room of a house at Azhar Town, Nishtar Town area when roof of the house collapsed. As a result, all girls were buried under the debris. On receiving information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation. They pulled the injured from under the debris and shifted them to Lahore General Hospital. The injured were identified as Sadia Babar (18), Aalia Babar (13) and Amina Pervez.

In another incident, six persons were sleeping in a house when roof the house collapsed. As a result, all persons were buried under the debris. The rescuers reached the spot and started an operation. They pulled the injured from under debris. Two of them namely Afzal Malik (45), Sonia Afzal (35) were shifted to Mayo Hospital while remaining four people including Ghulam Abbas (36), Tania Abbas (30), Kaneez Fatima (7) and Dua Fatima (4) were given the first aid on the spot.

