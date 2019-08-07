9 including three police personnel injured in bomb explosion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nowshera (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) 9 people including 3 police personnel were injured while defusing homemade bomb in Nowshera.Police and Bomb Disposal Squad were informed about the bomb planted outside a house in AzaKhail Payan.

During the process of defusing bomb planted inside a gas cylinder detonated.As a result 3 police personnel, one official of bomb disposal squad and 5 locals were injured.Police and Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted all the injured into nearby local hospital for first aid.Police have also started search operation in the area after the incident.