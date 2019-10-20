UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Indian Soldiers Killed, Several Injured, Two Bunkers Destroyed In Retaliatory Fire Along LoC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 03:20 PM

9 Indian soldiers killed, several injured, two bunkers destroyed in retaliatory fire along LoC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Effectively responding to Indian unprovoked Ceasefire Violations (CFVs) in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri Sectors along Line of Control (LoC), 9 Indian soldiers were killed while several others injured on late Saturday and early hours of Sunday.

According to a Tweet issued by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, two bunkers of Indian Army were also destoryed during exchange of fire while one soldier and three civilians embraced martyrdom. As result of Indian CFVs, two soldiers and five civilians sustained wounds.

"Targeting innocent civilians by Indian Army is an attempt to justify their false claims of targeting alleged camps," Major General Asif ghafoor said.

The Injured civilians were immediately evacuated to District hospitals for medical aid.

Meanwhile, United Nation's Military Observer Group (UNMOGIP) as well as domestic and foreign media have open access to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a liberty not available in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The Indian Army shall always get befitting response to CFVs. Pakistan Army shall protect innocent civilians along LoC and inflict unbearable cost to Indian Army, he said.

The Indian lies to justify their false claims and preparations for a false flag operation will continue to be exposed with truth, he said.

The Indian Army has been struggling to pick dead bodies and evacuate injured soldiers. Indian Army raising white flag. "This they should think before initiating unprovoked CFVs and respect military norms by avoiding to target innocent civilians," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Dead Fire Army Exchange ISPR Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Media (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi wins &#039;Best Destination - Middle Eas ..

41 minutes ago

UAE continues to support displaced people in Dhale ..

3 hours ago

UAE-wide celebrations to mark One Year to Go until ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to boost aviation

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.