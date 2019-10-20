9 Indian soldiers killed, several injured, two bunkers destroyed in retaliatory fire along LoC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Effectively responding to Indian unprovoked Ceasefire Violations (CFVs) in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri Sectors along Line of Control (LoC), 9 Indian soldiers were killed while several others injured on late Saturday and early hours of Sunday.

According to a Tweet issued by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, two bunkers of Indian Army were also destoryed during exchange of fire while one soldier and three civilians embraced martyrdom. As result of Indian CFVs, two soldiers and five civilians sustained wounds.

"Targeting innocent civilians by Indian Army is an attempt to justify their false claims of targeting alleged camps," Major General Asif ghafoor said.

The Injured civilians were immediately evacuated to District hospitals for medical aid.

Meanwhile, United Nation's Military Observer Group (UNMOGIP) as well as domestic and foreign media have open access to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a liberty not available in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The Indian Army shall always get befitting response to CFVs. Pakistan Army shall protect innocent civilians along LoC and inflict unbearable cost to Indian Army, he said.

The Indian lies to justify their false claims and preparations for a false flag operation will continue to be exposed with truth, he said.

The Indian Army has been struggling to pick dead bodies and evacuate injured soldiers. Indian Army raising white flag. "This they should think before initiating unprovoked CFVs and respect military norms by avoiding to target innocent civilians," he said.