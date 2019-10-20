UrduPoint.com
9 Indian Soldiers Killed, Several Others Injured, Two Bunkers Destroyed In Response To CFVs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 10:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::In a befitting and effective response to unprovoked Ceasefire Violations (CFVs) by Indian troops, along Line of Control (LoC), nine soldiers were killed while several others sustained injuries on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, two bunkers on the Indian side were also destroyed.

Meanwhile, unprovoked Indian firing caused martyrdom to two soldiers and five civilians, while two other soldiers and three civilians sustained injuries.

According to a Tweet by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor Indian troops targeted civilian population in Jura, Shahkot and Sehri Sectors along the LoC.

"Targeting innocent civilians by Indian Army is an attempt to justify their false claims of targeting alleged camps," Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

Subsequent to Pakistan Army's prompt response the Indian guns went silent.

The injured civilians were immediately evacuated to district hospitals for medical aid.

In the meantime, United Nation's Military Observer Group (UNMOGIP) as well as domestic and foreign media have open access to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a liberty not available in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

Indian Army shall always get befitting response to CFVs. Pakistan Army shall protect innocent civilians along LOC and inflict unbearable cost to Indian Army, he said.

Indian lies to justify their false claims and preparations for a false flag operation will continue to be exposed with truth, he added.

