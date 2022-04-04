9 injured as passenger van overturns in Bolan

As many as nine people on board were injured when a passenger van overturned in the Bolan area of Balochistan, Levis force said on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as nine people on board were injured when a passenger van overturned in the Bolan area of Balochistan, Levis force said on Monday.

Quetta-bound passenger van was on way from Sibi when due to a tyre burst it overturned in Bibi Nani area of Bolan, Levy officials said. Soon after the incident, the injured were shifted to Much hospital where the condition of four injured was stated to be critical.