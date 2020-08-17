9 injured in Coastal Highway mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :At least nine people woman among them were injured on Monday in Coastal Highway misshape, local administration confirmed.

They said that a passenger coach was way Tumb from Karachi when due to over speeding, it turned turtle on Naleant area leaving at least nine people injured including a woman.

The injured were immediately moved to the District Headquarters Hospital Gwadar for medical treatment. Names of the injured could not be ascertained so far.

