9 Injured In Different Road Accidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :At least nine persons were injured in different road accidents in Sialkot district on Thursday, according to Rescue-1122 sources.
A spokesperson said that 18-year-old Ahmed, 52-year-old Hamayoun, 18-year-old Shehzad, 14-year-old Zohran, 18-year-old Asghar, 35-year-old Zareen, 31-year-old Amina, 38-year-old Khurrum and 38-year-old Abdul Rehman were injured in different road accidents in the district.
Rescuers provided first aid and shifted the injured to local hospitals.