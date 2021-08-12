UrduPoint.com

9 Injured In Different Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

9 injured in different road accidents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :At least nine persons were injured in different road accidents in Sialkot district on Thursday, according to Rescue-1122 sources.

A spokesperson said that 18-year-old Ahmed, 52-year-old Hamayoun, 18-year-old Shehzad, 14-year-old Zohran, 18-year-old Asghar, 35-year-old Zareen, 31-year-old Amina, 38-year-old Khurrum and 38-year-old Abdul Rehman were injured in different road accidents in the district.

Rescuers provided first aid and shifted the injured to local hospitals.

Related Topics

Injured Road Sialkot

Recent Stories

Nimra Khan's husband confirms divorce with actress ..

Nimra Khan's husband confirms divorce with actress

30 seconds ago
 Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

44 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

52 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

53 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

56 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.