9 injured in different road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :At least nine persons were injured in different road accidents in Sialkot district on Thursday, according to Rescue-1122 sources.

A spokesperson said that 18-year-old Ahmed, 52-year-old Hamayoun, 18-year-old Shehzad, 14-year-old Zohran, 18-year-old Asghar, 35-year-old Zareen, 31-year-old Amina, 38-year-old Khurrum and 38-year-old Abdul Rehman were injured in different road accidents in the district.

Rescuers provided first aid and shifted the injured to local hospitals.