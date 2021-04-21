(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :At least nine people received injuries in blast inside the Serena Hotel area of provincial capital on Wednesday night.

According to police sources, the blast was occurred in Serena Hotel vehicle parking area which left nine people injured on the spot.

According to report, seven vehicles were also damaged and nearby buildings have been affected in powerful explosion.

Civil Hospital Quetta's spokesman also confirmed that nine people were brought to the hospital for treatment while two of them are in serious condition.

Law enforcement agencies personnel along with bomb disposal squad team reached the site and started investigation the nature of blast.

After the blast, the emergency was declared in all hospitals of provincial capital in order to ensure treatment of blast injured on timely by provincial government.