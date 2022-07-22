UrduPoint.com

9 Injured In Rain Related Incidents In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Drizzling continued in Multan and suburbs turning the weather pleasant with clouds hovering over hiding the sun after rain and dust storm received Thursday-Friday night brought life to a standstill causing damage to structures and leaving nine persons injured.

Local Met office said, they have recorded overall 90ml rain in Multan at Mumtazabad disposal station after downpour began in the city Thursday night at around 8 pm and continued till around 1 pm Friday noon. Rescuers reported some nine persons injured in roof collapse incidents.

Officials said they noticed 57ml rain at Chungi No 9 and 22ml rain at Old Shujabad road. A woman Yasmin (32) and teenager Mahnoor (17) were injured after roof of their house collapsed at Grass Mandi. Mahnoor was shifted to Nishtar hospital.

Another roof collapse incident was reported from Hassan Sawali Chowk near Bahawalpur Sukha that left seven persons including children injured and six of them were hospitalized including four month old baby boy Farhan, Nazir Ahmad (8), Mahnoor, Muskan (8), Kamran, Ghazala (25), Ayesha (28). Two more were reported injured after roof of a godown caved in at Farooq Pura area.

A perfume shop in cantonment area and nearby shops caught fire that was put out after hours long struggle. Rain affected communications and power supply.

Spokesman for Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) said that rain and storm left power supply suspended from different feeders in Multan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahimyar Khan but added that supply was restored after sometime.

