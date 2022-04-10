9 injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Nine persons were injured in a road accident near Sundar Adda Daewoo workshop, Multan Road, here on Sunday. Police said the accident took place between a bus and Mazda mini truck.

On receiving information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and started operation.

The rescuers gave first aid to two persons, while other seven injured were rushed to the hospital.

The injured have been identified as Taimour Asghar (28), Ahmad (62), Arif Bukhsh (45), Usman Kamal Din (55) and Bashir Amanat (25).