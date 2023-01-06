UrduPoint.com

9 Injured In Two Road Accidents In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 08:10 PM

9 injured in two road accidents in Faisalabad

Nine travelers were injured during two road accidents due to fog, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Nine travelers were injured during two road accidents due to fog, here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding bus of turned turtle after falling into roadside fields near Chak 54-GB on Jaranwala Road. As a result, 3 passengers including Farooq (38), Zubair (25) and Suleman (18) received injuries and Rescue 1122 provided them first-aid.

Similarly, two speeding cars collided with each other on Sammundri-Gojra Road near Naradada Stop. Resultantly, 6 persons including Hamza Yousuf (25), Farooq Naseer (60), Ishaq (50), Saif-ur-Rehman (42), Shahid Zahoor (45) and Nadeem Sabir (45) residents of Dera Ismail Khan received serious injuries.

Three teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted all injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Road Dera Ismail Khan Jaranwala Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

ADC-I Larkana chairs DEPI Committee's meeting

ADC-I Larkana chairs DEPI Committee's meeting

40 seconds ago
 Int'l conference on Material Science and Smart Mat ..

Int'l conference on Material Science and Smart Materials to begin on Jan 7

42 seconds ago
 Teenaged girl burnt to death in Lahore

Teenaged girl burnt to death in Lahore

43 seconds ago
 Turkey, Armenia Clear Hurdles to Cargo Traffic by ..

Turkey, Armenia Clear Hurdles to Cargo Traffic by Air - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation organises exhib ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation organises exhibition for photographer Ali bin ..

16 minutes ago
 CM Punjab will have to take vote of confidence: Pu ..

CM Punjab will have to take vote of confidence: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighu ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.