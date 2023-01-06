9 injured in two road accidents in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Nine travelers were injured during two road accidents due to fog, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Nine travelers were injured during two road accidents due to fog, here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding bus of turned turtle after falling into roadside fields near Chak 54-GB on Jaranwala Road. As a result, 3 passengers including Farooq (38), Zubair (25) and Suleman (18) received injuries and Rescue 1122 provided them first-aid.

Similarly, two speeding cars collided with each other on Sammundri-Gojra Road near Naradada Stop. Resultantly, 6 persons including Hamza Yousuf (25), Farooq Naseer (60), Ishaq (50), Saif-ur-Rehman (42), Shahid Zahoor (45) and Nadeem Sabir (45) residents of Dera Ismail Khan received serious injuries.

Three teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted all injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri, he added.