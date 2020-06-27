9 injured of a bomb blast get compensation cheques

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government here on Saturday distributed financial assistance to nine injured in the 2018 bomb blast in Sikandar South area of Tehsil Prowa

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government here on Saturday distributed financial assistance to nine injured in the 2018 bomb blast in Sikandar South area of Tehsil Prowa .

In this connection, a ceremony was organized at Circuit House Dera Ismail Khan. Assistant Commissioner D.I Khan Muhammad Mohsin Salahuddin, Assistant Commissioner Shahrooz Rashid, PDMA Assistant Muhammad Shehryar, the injured of the bomb blast and their relatives attended the ceremony.

During the ceremony, Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mohammad Mohsin Salahuddin handed over Rs. 0.2 million compensation cheques on behalf of the provincial government to each of the nine injured of the blast.

It may be recalled that this tragic incident took place in 2018 after which all the legal proceedings were completed and financial assistance was distributed among the victims of the blast . On the occasion, the victims appreciated the efforts of the district administration.