9 injured of Swabi police station blast under treatment: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Police and hospital sources on Saturday informed that a total of 33 injured of a blast in City police station, Swabi including policemen, detainees and passersby were shifted to different hospitals, of whom 24 have been discharged while nine were still under treatment.

According to police and hospital sources, 12 injured were brought to Bacha Khan Medical Complex and Shah Mansoor Hospital Swabi, of whom one succumbed to injuries and six were discharged. Of the remaining six injured, four were in IBB wards while one was in ICU. Three of the injured were discharged on Saturday and only two were under treatment at these two hospitals.

Likewise, 23 injured of the blast were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Swabi, of whom a child, named Iqtidar succumbed to his injuries and 15 were discharged after recovery. Now seven patients were under treatment at the hospital. The condition of the injured was stated to be out of danger.

One of the patients, admitted at Bacha Khan Medical Complex will undergo surgery on Monday, police informed, adding that free of cost medical cover was being provided to all the injured.

