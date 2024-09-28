9 Injured Of Swabi Police Station Blast Under Treatment: Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Police and hospital sources on Saturday informed that a total of 33 injured of a blast in City police station, Swabi including policemen, detainees and passersby were shifted to different hospitals, of whom 24 have been discharged while nine were still under treatment.
According to police and hospital sources, 12 injured were brought to Bacha Khan Medical Complex and Shah Mansoor Hospital Swabi, of whom one succumbed to injuries and six were discharged. Of the remaining six injured, four were in IBB wards while one was in ICU. Three of the injured were discharged on Saturday and only two were under treatment at these two hospitals.
Likewise, 23 injured of the blast were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Swabi, of whom a child, named Iqtidar succumbed to his injuries and 15 were discharged after recovery. Now seven patients were under treatment at the hospital. The condition of the injured was stated to be out of danger.
One of the patients, admitted at Bacha Khan Medical Complex will undergo surgery on Monday, police informed, adding that free of cost medical cover was being provided to all the injured.
APP/shb/vak
Recent Stories
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hot weather forecast for Sindh2 minutes ago
-
NAB Lahore arranges open court, assures affectees of compensation2 minutes ago
-
Japanese Ambassador calls on Nawaz, Maryam2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt issues 1230 e-transfer orders in education deptt under e-transfer policy: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Police intensifies social media crackdown, JIT targets key figures behind anti-state campaign2 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq visits Narang Mandi2 minutes ago
-
KSA acting CG calls on Sindh Governor2 minutes ago
-
Mari petroleum company's helicopter crashed in North Waziristan, six dead, eight injured: Sources22 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of polio case in Hyderabad, seeks enquiry report22 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrested a robber32 minutes ago
-
Mari Petroleum Helicopter crash kills 6, injures 8 in North Waziristan42 minutes ago
-
Saghar thanks PM Shahbaz Sharif for raising Kashmir issue at world forum52 minutes ago