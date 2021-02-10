9 kanal land recovered from illegal possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Crackdown against illegal possessions, land grabbers, encroachments and unapproved housing societies continued for 7th consecutive day on Wednesday.

The land comprising a total area of 9 kanals was recovered in Bahawalpur city area.

In an operation led by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Azamn Chaudhry, 3 kanal residential land in Himatian area, 2 kanal commercial plot on Rafi Qamar Road and 4 kanal government land in Akbar Colony was recovered from illegal possessions. The houses and shops constructed on the recovered land were demolished. The estimated value of land was up to the tune of Rs 100 million.