9 Kg Heroin Seized, Accused Arrested
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker and seized 9kg heroin from his possession.
An ANF spokesman said, on a tip-off, the force checked a suspect car near SaleemiChowk, Sitiana Road, and recovered 9kg heroin from the vehicle.
The ANF also arrested Abdul Qayyum of Peshawar and started investigation.