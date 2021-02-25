9 kg heroin seized, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker and seized 9kg heroin from his possession.

An ANF spokesman said, on a tip-off, the force checked a suspect car near SaleemiChowk, Sitiana Road, and recovered 9kg heroin from the vehicle.

The ANF also arrested Abdul Qayyum of Peshawar and started investigation.