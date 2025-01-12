Open Menu

9 Khwarij Terrorists Killed In Two Separate Engagnments In North Waziristan: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Security Forces killed nine khwarij terrorists in two separate engagements on Saturday in North Waziristan districts.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Dosalli, on reported presence of Khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and resultantly, six Khwarij were sent to hell, while two Khwarij were apprehended,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release issued here Sunday.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Esham, North Waziristan District.

After intense fire exchange, three Khwarij were neutralised by security forces, while two Khwarij got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it further said.

