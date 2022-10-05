UrduPoint.com

9 Killed, 1008 Injured In 989 Accidents In Punjab

Published October 05, 2022

LAHORE

At least nine people were killed while 1,008 injured in 989 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :At least nine people were killed while 1,008 injured in 989 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 583 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 425 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday.

The analysis showed that 487 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 168 pedestrians, and 362 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 266 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 272 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 77 in Faisalabad with 82 victims and at third Multan with 61 accidents and 60 victims.

As many as, 876 motorcycles, 72 rickshaws, 103 cars, 16 vans, eight buses, 17 trucks and 84 vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

