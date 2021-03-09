UrduPoint.com
9 Killed, 1016 Injured In 990 Accidents In Punjab

Tue 09th March 2021

9 killed, 1016 injured in 990 accidents in Punjab

At least nine people were killed, while 1016 sustained injuries in 990 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :At least nine people were killed, while 1016 sustained injuries in 990 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 611 people were seriously injured and were shifted to different hospitals, whereas 405 minor injured were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 397 drivers, 35 underage drivers,170 pedestrians, and 458 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 270 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 248 persons placing the provincial capital on top of the list, followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 79 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 57 accidents and 63 victims.

As many as, 810 motorcycles, 121 rickshaws, 103 cars, 49 vans, seven buses, 25 trucks and 113 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforementioned road accidents.

