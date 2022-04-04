UrduPoint.com

9 Killed, 1,018 Injured In Punjab Accidents

Published April 04, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :At least nine people were killed while 1,018 sustained injuries in 971 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 606 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 412 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 477 drivers, 24 juvenile drivers, 92 pedestrians, and 458 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 231 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 239 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 77 victims and at third Multan with 64 accidents and 61 victims.

As many as 849 motorcycles, 80 rickshaws, 94 cars, 26 vans, 16 buses, 25 trucks and 90 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

