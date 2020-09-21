UrduPoint.com
9 Killed, 1,043 Injured In 936 Accidents In Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :At least nine people were killed while 1,043 people sustained injuries in 936 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of total injured, 618 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 425 minor injured victims were treated at the incident sites by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 401 drivers, 27 juvenile drivers, 161 pedestrians, and 490 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics showed that 222 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 226 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 84 in Faisalabad with 96 victims and at third Gujranwala with 65 accidents and 68 victims.

As many as, 864 motorcycles, 125 rickshaws, 77 motorcars, 27 vans, six buses, 32 trucks and 126 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.

