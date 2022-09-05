9 killed, 1,077 injured in 992 accidents in Punjab

At least nine people were killed and 1,077 others injured in 992 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :At least nine people were killed and 1,077 others injured in 992 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 640 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 437 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122, here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 503 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 107 pedestrians, and 476 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 274 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 299 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and at third Multan 61 with 67 victims.

As many as 865 motorcycles, 86 rickshaws, 107 cars, 29 vans, 12 buses, 16 trucks and 83 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.