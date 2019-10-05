9 killed, 11 injured , passenger coach plunges into ravine

As many as 9 people have been killed and 11 others injured when a passenger coach has plunged into a deep ravine on Makran Highway.

MAKRAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th October, 2019) As many as 9 people have been killed and 11 others injured when a passenger coach has plunged into a deep ravine on Makran Highway.Passenger coach met accident due to human negligence and technical fault.

Deputy Commissioner Lasbela,Shabbir Mengal while making confirmation of the accident said passenger coach was on its way from Pasni to Karachi and it met accident near Mara big height.

Coach fell into ravine leaving 9 passengers dead and 11 injured.The injured have been shifted to Ormara hospital. Those who died include women and children as well.The condition of most of the injured persons is stated to be critical.