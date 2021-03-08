9 killed, 1,113 injured in 989 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :At least nine people were killed while 1,113 sustained injuries in 989 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 696 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 417 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

Analysis showed that 416 drivers, 49 underage drivers, 184 pedestrians, and 522 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes. Statistics showed that 290 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 299 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 91 victims and at third Sahiwal with 40 accidents and 61 victims.

As many as, 763 motorcycles, 139 rickshaws, 104 cars, 49 vans, 18 passenger buses, 44 trucks and111 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.