9 killed, 1,172 injured in 1,025 accidents in Punjab

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:28 PM

At least nine people were killed while 1, 172 sustained injuries in 1,025 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :At least nine people were killed while 1, 172 sustained injuries in 1,025 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 702 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 470 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 480 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 166 pedestrians, and 535 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

As per statistics, 218 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 260 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 80 in Multan with 88 victims and at third Faisalabad with 76 accidents and 83 victims.

As many as, 880 motorcycles, 126 rickshaws, 135 cars, 41 vans, four buses, 11 trucks and 91 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

