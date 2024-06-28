9 Killed, 1225 Injured In 1143 RTCs In Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 06:57 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) At least nine persons were killed and 1225 injured in 1143 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 563 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 662 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed that 662 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 131 pedestrians, and 441 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics showed that 195 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 218 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 79 victims and at third Multan with 76 RTCs and 79 victims.
According to the data 1048 motorbikes, 63 auto-rickshaws, 104 motorcars, 23 vans, 13 passenger buses, 27 trucks and 90 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
