Open Menu

9 Killed, 1228 Injured In 1166 RTCs In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 09:08 PM

9 killed, 1228 injured in 1166 RTCs in Punjab

At least nine persons were killed and 1228 injured in 1166 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) At least nine persons were killed and 1228 injured in 1166 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 562 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 666 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. Furthermore, the analysis showed that 586 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 194 pedestrians, and 457 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 279 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 300 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 111 in Faisalabad with 119 victims and at third Multan with 69 RTCs and 68 victims.

According to the data, 1014 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 109 motorcars, 21 vans, 05 passenger buses, 30 trucks and 112 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE All Top

Recent Stories

Significant drop in eye infection cases in Punjab: ..

Significant drop in eye infection cases in Punjab: Caretaker Punjab Minister for ..

38 seconds ago
 4 drugs peddlers held, 11 kg hashish recovered

4 drugs peddlers held, 11 kg hashish recovered

41 seconds ago
 'Pakistan ready for Australia challenge; says Brad ..

'Pakistan ready for Australia challenge; says Bradburn

3 minutes ago
 Call for adopting preventive treatment to control ..

Call for adopting preventive treatment to control TB

57 minutes ago
 Wasi expresses displeasure for malfunctioning scre ..

Wasi expresses displeasure for malfunctioning screen at TIC

57 minutes ago
 Nahid Iqrar's poetry book launched

Nahid Iqrar's poetry book launched

57 minutes ago
Police, PSCA arrest drug dealer

Police, PSCA arrest drug dealer

57 minutes ago
 Divisional Commissioner Sukkur orders reduction in ..

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur orders reduction in essential commodity prices

1 hour ago
 Govt prays SC to dismiss verdict in NAB amendment ..

Govt prays SC to dismiss verdict in NAB amendment case

1 hour ago
 Schedule announced for LB elections in Quetta

Schedule announced for LB elections in Quetta

1 hour ago
 ANF, VUP sign MoU to combat narcotics use

ANF, VUP sign MoU to combat narcotics use

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China emphasize steady pace of CPEC, vow ..

Pakistan, China emphasize steady pace of CPEC, vow to make it corridor of sustai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan