9 killed, 1228 injured in 1166 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) At least nine persons were killed and 1228 injured in 1166 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 562 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 666 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. Furthermore, the analysis showed that 586 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 194 pedestrians, and 457 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 279 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 300 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 111 in Faisalabad with 119 victims and at third Multan with 69 RTCs and 68 victims.

According to the data, 1014 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 109 motorcars, 21 vans, 05 passenger buses, 30 trucks and 112 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.