9 killed, 14 injured as a bus plunged into ravine in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) : , Jun 12 (APP) ::At least nine people were killed and 14 others injured when a bus fell into a deep ravine in the Kotli area of ??Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Kotli Ch Haq Nawaz said that all the passengers were returning to Gujranwala after attending the Urs ceremony in the Nirian area near Kotli.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Mirpur.

Rescue sources said that the death toll may increase due to the critical condition of some of the injured.

The injured were shifted to Mirpur Divisional Headquarters Hospital where the condition of 6 passengers was stated to be critical.

The dead bodies of the sick passengers were also shifted to DHQ Hospital Mirpur, identified as Umar Hayat, Maan, Yasir Gujjar, Ahmed, Luqman, Masood, Hafiz Umar, Umar son of Mohammad Amin and Ahmar.