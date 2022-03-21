UrduPoint.com

9 Killed, 1,489 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2022 | 07:19 PM

9 killed, 1,489 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least nine people were killed and 1,489 others sustained injuries in 1,257 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :At least nine people were killed and 1,489 others sustained injuries in 1,257 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 910 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 579 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 628 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians and 730 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 293 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 340 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 103 in Multan with 193 victims and at third Faisalabad with 95 accidents and 102 victims.

As many as 1,099 motorcycles, 94 rickshaws, 147 cars, 38 vans, 13 buses, 38 trucks and 124 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

EU Agrees on New 500Mln Euro Program to Support Uk ..

EU Agrees on New 500Mln Euro Program to Support Ukraine - German Defense Ministe ..

20 seconds ago
 SCCI conducts course on "Understanding of Taxation ..

SCCI conducts course on "Understanding of Taxation"

23 seconds ago
 200 trees planted to mark World Forest Day

200 trees planted to mark World Forest Day

24 seconds ago
 18,815 POs arrested during current year

18,815 POs arrested during current year

26 seconds ago
 Canada to Issue 'Green Bonds' This Week - Finance ..

Canada to Issue 'Green Bonds' This Week - Finance Department

3 minutes ago
 Amjad directs timely marketing of scheme

Amjad directs timely marketing of scheme

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>