9 killed, 1,489 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :At least nine people were killed and 1,489 others sustained injuries in 1,257 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 910 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 579 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 628 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians and 730 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 293 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 340 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 103 in Multan with 193 victims and at third Faisalabad with 95 accidents and 102 victims.

As many as 1,099 motorcycles, 94 rickshaws, 147 cars, 38 vans, 13 buses, 38 trucks and 124 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.