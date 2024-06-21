9 Killed, 1535 Injured In 1401 RTCs In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 08:38 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) At least nine persons were killed and 1535 sustained injuries in 1401 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 691 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 844 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.
Furthermore, the analysis showed that 771 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 159 pedestrians, and 614 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics showed that 310 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 353 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 108 with 111 victims and at third Gujranwala with 86 RTCs and 86 victims.
According to the data 1232 motorbikes, 69 auto-rickshaws, 150 motorcars, 26 vans, 13 passenger buses, 11 truck and 138 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.
